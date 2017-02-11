VIDEO: Saturday snow starting to stack | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Saturday, Feb. 11 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the West Side of Vail Mountain, where fresh powder is starting to accumulate after a few hours of snowfall.



John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill