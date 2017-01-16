VIDEO: See the features at the Golden Peak Terrain Park | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: See the features at the Golden Peak Terrain Park
January 16, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: In the Monday, Jan. 16 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the Golden Peak terrain park on Vail Mountain which has a few beginner boxes and jumps set up for people wanting to try the park.
John LaConte is riding a Hovland Ram snowskate in today’s episode of On the Hill. Use promocode: VailDaily for $25 off your purchase at hovlandsnowskates.com
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
- VIDEO: Wacky weather at Beaver Creek; sturdy snow under foot
- VIDEO: Avoiding holiday crowds and hitting Stickline at Beaver Creek
- VIDEO: See the features at the Golden Peak Terrain Park
- VIDEO: Coming up for air at Beaver Creek; Grouse, Royal Elk Glade riding real nice
- VIDEO: 2" reported, feels like more 6
Trending Sitewide
- Skier found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday, Jan. 13
- Slackliner Mickey Wilson, in his owns words, reflects on Arapahoe Basin Ski Area rescue
- Man escapes avalanche with a broken leg
- Vail Valley couple married in hospital after man suffers serious injury
- Mitch from Vail: ‘Virginia transplant’ is Vail’s newest YouTube star