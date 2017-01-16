VIDEO: See the features at the Golden Peak Terrain Park | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Monday, Jan. 16 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the Golden Peak terrain park on Vail Mountain which has a few beginner boxes and jumps set up for people wanting to try the park.



John LaConte is riding a Hovland Ram snowskate in today’s episode of On the Hill. Use promocode: VailDaily for $25 off your purchase at hovlandsnowskates.com