VIDEO: Snorkeling at Beaver Creek; snow keeps falling | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Snorkeling at Beaver Creek; snow keeps falling
January 5, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on the biggest powder day of the seasson (so far). The Beav’ has received 14 inches of snow since 5 a.m., and it’s still snowing.
(If watching on a desk top, then click the “V” on the video to open in Vimeo and watch full screen.)
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm warning issued for Vail area; 15-30 inches in forecast
- Man hanging unconscious by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift is cut down by friend in harrowing rescue
- Cause of death released in fall at Colorado ski resort
- Snow day for Eagle County Schools, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain School
- Vail council rejects housing, hotel plan, then asks developer to return in two weeks