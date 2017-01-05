VIDEO: Snorkeling at Beaver Creek; snow keeps falling | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on the biggest powder day of the seasson (so far). The Beav’ has received 14 inches of snow since 5 a.m., and it’s still snowing.



(If watching on a desk top, then click the “V” on the video to open in Vimeo and watch full screen.)

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.