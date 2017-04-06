VIDEO: Snow still deep and untracked in places at Vail | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Thursday, April 6 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow corespondent John LaConte delivers his daily video conditions report from the trees alongside Riva Ridge in Vail, where snow can still be found to be deep and untracked.



John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill