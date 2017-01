VIDEO: Snow still deep in places at Beaver Creek; 3 feet in a week | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from across Larkspur, enjoying the leftovers from the recent storms that dropped 3 feet in a week, as well as 5 inches in the past 24 hours.



Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.