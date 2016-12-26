 VIDEO: Snowing hard on Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Snowing hard on Vail Mountain

VIDEO: In the Monday, Dec. 26 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the western side of Vail Mountain during snowy conditions.

John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill