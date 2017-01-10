VIDEO: Storm leaves Vail in great shape | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Tuesday, Jan. 10 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the front side of Vail Mountain where a large snowstorm has left conditions ideal for skiers and snowboarders.



John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill