VIDEO: Sunday morning stroll down Red Buffalo at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Sunday morning stroll down Red Buffalo at Beaver Creek

VIDEO: Red Buffalo, Red Buffalo, send Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart over! Ross reports on Sunday, Jan. 29, from Red Buffalo atop Cinch Express on a pleasant Sunday morning. With no new snow, it’s nice to cruise the Beav’.

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.