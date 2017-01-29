VIDEO: Sunday morning stroll down Red Buffalo at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Sunday morning stroll down Red Buffalo at Beaver Creek
January 29, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Red Buffalo, Red Buffalo, send Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart over! Ross reports on Sunday, Jan. 29, from Red Buffalo atop Cinch Express on a pleasant Sunday morning. With no new snow, it’s nice to cruise the Beav’.
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
