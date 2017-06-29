VIDEO: The Bachelor Gulch Climb | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: The Bachelor Gulch Climb
June 29, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Join Eagle-Vail local Cristhian Ravelo as he takes viewers on a climb up one of his favorite road biking routes in Eagle County. Along the way Ravelo, who competes on the Pro Road Tour, catches up with Vail Daily reporter John LaConte about what he’s been up to with his team the 303 Project recently.
