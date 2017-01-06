VIDEO: Vail gets sun following snowfall | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Vail gets sun following snowfall
January 6, 2017
VIDEO: In the Friday, Jan. 6 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the Vail Mountain where sunny skies are following a day of intense snowfall.
John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill
