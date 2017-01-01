VIDEO: Venturing off the groomers and into Royal Elk Glade at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Sunday, Jan. 1 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart goes off the groomers and into Royal Elk Glade on Grouse Mountain at Beaver Creek to start off 2017. Leonhart says he’s not returning to Royal Elk Glade until more snow falls, which is in the forecast, but there are fresh groomers to hit with 98 percent of terrain open at the Beav’.



(If watching on a desk top, then click the “V” on the video to open in Vimeo and watch full screen.)

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.