VIDEO: Wacky weather at Beaver Creek; sturdy snow under foot | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Wacky weather at Beaver Creek; sturdy snow under foot
January 15, 2017
VIDEO: In the Sunday, Jan. 15 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from the wacky weather at Strawberry Park, steps away from the Centennial Lift at Beaver Creek. A cloud seems to be sitting over parts of the Beav’.
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
