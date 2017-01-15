VIDEO: Wacky weather at Beaver Creek; sturdy snow under foot | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Sunday, Jan. 15 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from the wacky weather at Strawberry Park, steps away from the Centennial Lift at Beaver Creek. A cloud seems to be sitting over parts of the Beav’.



Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.