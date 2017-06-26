One dead in apparent ATV crash in retail store parking lot in Gypsum | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — A man was found dead early Monday morning from what appears to be an ATV crash, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Antonio de Jesus, 25, was discovered dead in a Gypsum retail store's parking lot before dawn Monday. Eagle County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 5 a.m., where they saw de Jesus lying in the parking lot and an ATV crashed into nearby bushes.

De Jesus was not wearing a helmet, sheriff's deputies said.

Sheriff's detectives say de Jesus appeared to be going too fast, missed a turn, went into a ditch and crashed.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said the cause of death will be determined through an autopsy. She released the victim's name at 11:18 a.m. Monday.