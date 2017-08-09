Parachute woman’s body found in Colorado River | VailDaily.com

A woman’s body found Monday afternoon in the Colorado River near Parachute was identified Tuesday as that of Daisy Ferguson, 43, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said in a news release.

Ferguson had been reported missing Sunday from her home in Parachute, Glassmire said. The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation, the statement said, but foul play is not suspected.

Glassmire said the coroner's office was dispatched to a spot near the Interstate 70 West Parachute (Exit 72) interchange at 1:19 p.m. Monday. The body was recovered from the river with assistance from the Grand Valley Fire Protection District.

Coroner's investigators are working with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Parachute Police Department on the case, Glassmire’s statement said. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.