Partially decomposed body found north of Eagle | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office are currently working with the Eagle County Coroner to investigate a partially decomposed body of a possible adult male that was discovered in a ravine near Eagle.

The body was discovered in the evening hours of Sunday, June 25, near the Burger King restaurant just off of the Eagle Interstate 70 interchange. Investigators are working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. Foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

Multiple agencies were involved in the retrieval of the body including the Eagle Police Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedics and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

If you think you may have any information about this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.

Person's charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.