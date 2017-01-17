Pedal Power Winter Triathlon returns with snowshoe, bike, skate-ski in Leadville Jan. 21 | VailDaily.com

Entry fees the day of the race are $45 for individuals and $30 for teams. Organizers suggest that all athletes meet at the campus and hour prior to the race for registration and gear drops. All athletes must bring their own gear for all three legs of the race. Fore more info or the register, call the Pedal Power bike shop at 970-845-0931 or online at pedalpowerbike.com.

Calling all triathletes: Now’s the time to put your winter skills to the test.

On Saturday winter sport enthusiasts from around the region will gather in Leadville for the Aria Athletic Club & Spa Winter Triathlon, hosted by Pedal Power bike shop of Eagle-Vail. This race takes place at the Colorado Mountain College Timberline Campus in Leadville starting at 10 a.m. and adds a wintry twist to the traditional triathlon. In place of running, biking and swimming, the race begins with a 5K snowshoe leg, continues with a 10K snow-bike leg and ends with a 8K skate-ski leg. The event is open to individual competitors and teams of three. It’s open to all abilities and athletes 14 years of age or older.

With incredible conditions awaiting participants, and a reputation for courses that present tactical as well as physical challenges, the multi-discipline winter event is ideal for endurance athletes of all levels to test their abilities at a variety of snow sports. The snowshoe leg of the event takes place on ungroomed singletrack, with the bike and ski portions playing out on groomed nordic-track — depending on recent snowfall.

As part of the race, there will also be a Winter Tri ‘team challenge’ specifically designed to encourage and recognize team efforts within the discipline. The team challenge winners are eligible for special prizes based upon the combined times of each team’s participants.

Winter tri logistics

Racers should meet at the CMC Timberline Campus, located south of town, one hour before the start of racing at 10 a.m. to allow time for registration and equipment drops.

Pre-registration for this event is $35 for individuals and $30 per person for teams. Racers can register on the day of the race for $45 for individuals or $30 per person for teams. Participants can pre-register directly online at pedalpowerbike.com. You can also get forms at Pedal Power in EagleVail or by calling (970) 845-0931.

This is the third event of the 2016-17 Pedal Power Winter Race Series. The nonprofit series benefits local charities in Eagle and Lake counties. The next event in the series is the Eagle-Vail Metro District Snow Mountain Bike race. This event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., with racer registration at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion.