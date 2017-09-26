 Photos in the Vail Valley from Sept. 17-23 | VailDaily.com

Photos in the Vail Valley from Sept. 17-23

This time of year in the Vail Valley its lots of color and hopefully some snow. This past week provided both. A new coat of white fell on the top of Vail Mountain while the aspens exploded with gold. Students from Gypsum Creek Middle School helped learn about Gore Creek while performing a service project to help its health. Vail Pioneer Weekend, which happens every five years, took place in Vail.

 

