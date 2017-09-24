 PHOTOS: Our favorite reader images of the Vail Valley’s first snow of the season | VailDaily.com

The Vail Valley got its first real taste of winter this weekend with widespread snow at higher elevations. And the people rejoiced. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite reader photos that used the hashtag #vaillive. Want yours included? Post to Instagram using #vaillive!

Yearly battle of the seasons…. man I love moody fall days! #visitcolorado #beboundless #goatworthy . . . . . . . . . . #colorado #yourshotphotographer #wereoutthere #outdoors #goneoutdoors #earthpix #fantastic_earth #beautifuldestinations #keepitwild #wildernessculture #keepitwild #passionpassport #roam #roamtheplanet #optoutside #vaillive #outdoors #getoutside #hiking #fall #snow #instagood #nature #seasons

🔥🔥 #vaillive #coloradolivin #autumn🍁

Winter is coming and I couldn’t be more stoked! @skicom #snow #winteriscoming #vaillive

Majestic clouds that I ran into today while exploring Colorado’s high country!!!

Always astounded by this visual symphony…

Zeus enjoying the 🌅 #vaillive #adventuresofzeus

Falling in love with these yellow leafs! #aspenleaf #fall #yellow #vaillive

Snow on the 2nd day of fall! #vaillive #vail #lifeisgood #vailcolorado #vailvalley #snow #fall #colorado

#snow #beavercreek #vaillive

Bye summer, hello fall 👋✨🍂🍁

Winter returns to Vail. #vail #vailsnow #vaillive

#happyfall #hellowinter #vaillive #nofilter ☃️❄️🍂😜

#doyouwannabuildasnowman #happyfall #hellowinter #vaillive #nofilter ☃️❄️🍂😜

Today was a good day ❄️❄️ #vail #vaillive #snow #co

