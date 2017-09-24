PHOTOS: Our favorite reader images of the Vail Valley’s first snow of the season
September 24, 2017
The Vail Valley got its first real taste of winter this weekend with widespread snow at higher elevations. And the people rejoiced. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite reader photos that used the hashtag #vaillive. Want yours included? Post to Instagram using #vaillive!
Yearly battle of the seasons…. man I love moody fall days!
First snow fall in Vail! @dr.z.sports.md and I hiked with our friends @rikkashay and Zack through rain then sleet then snow! Winter is here! ❄
First snowfall of the year at @beavercreek