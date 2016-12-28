I-70 eastbound is closed at Vail due to accident in Clear Creek County | VailDaily.com

Interstate 70 eastbound is blocked this morning after a crash at the Eisenhower Tunnel involving perhaps 15 vehicles.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 eastbound at Vail while crews clean up the mess.

Matt Kroschel, a reporter with CBS 4 in Denver, was involved in the crash but not injured. He reported that conditions were “like an ice rink.”

“I saw brake lights and stuff, and all of a sudden people just started sliding sideways and trying to brake, and all of a sudden people are sideways up here and sit there flying into each other,” one driver told Kroschel.

In addition, U.S. 6 is closed at Loveland Pass because of avalanche risk, CDOT reported.

For up-to-date travel reports, check cotrip.org or the CDOT Twitter account, @ColoradoDOT.