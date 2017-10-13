Planning and Zoning Commission evaluates Avon short-term rental district on Nottingham Road

AVON — The Avon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at its Tuesday, Oct. 17, meeting, expected to begin at approximately 6 p.m., regarding expanding short-term rentals for properties along Nottingham Road. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at One Lake Street. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider public comments before providing a formal recommendation to the Town Council.

Earlier this summer, a Nottingham Road homeowner sought a rezoning of his property to allow short-term rentals by extending the short-term rental overlay district. The Town Council upheld the Planning Commission's recommendation to deny the rezoning. The Commission cited a number of reasons for the recommended denial, including possible diminishment of long-term rentals, changing character of the area and increased traffic.

The Commission also cited "concerns that other properties in the area would apply if this rezoning application was approved, as opposed to a holistic neighborhood approach."

While voting to deny the one homeowner's rezoning application, the Town Council did find that if a rezoning should be considered, then the holistic neighborhood approach should be pursued. At a follow-up work session on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Council directed staff to commence the process to expand the current overlay district.

If unable to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, residents and owners can send written comments to David McWilliams, town planner, at cmcwilliams@avon.org or call 970-748-4023.