Plumbing firm finalist for Success Award | VailDaily.com

VAIL — American Plumbing Heating and Solar, Inc. is one of three finalists in the Actively Green category of the Vail Valley Partnership's 2016 Success Awards. The awards recognize businesses that have excelled over the past year and acknowledge the best in the Vail Valley.

The Actively Green category is awarded to a local business for promoting a community culture of sustainability. American Plumbing Heating and Solar may be the only plumbing business certified Actively Green in the world. The winner will be announced at a community luncheon May 12.

The Actively Green Sustainable Business Training and Certification Program was launched as a legacy initiative of the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and Beaver Creek. Through a partnership with the global non-profit Sustainable Travel International, the Vail Valley has its own certification program and sustainability management system.

For more information about American Plumbing Heating and Solar, go to http://www.aphsolar.com/.