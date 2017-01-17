Post-election, what’s next? Event will look at various ballot issues from November | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — The Vail Symposium and the Vail Valley Partnership will collaborate on a Jan. 18 program focused on evaluating key outcomes of various ballot initiatives — what passed, what didn’t, where to go from those results and how it will affect the community.

“While national elections steal headlines; local and state elections, and associated ballot initiatives, typically have a larger impact on our everyday lives,” Chris Romer, President and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, said. “We look forward to a comprehensive discussion on local ballot issues 1A, the failed workforce housing initiative; 3A and 3B, the passed school district mill and bond initiatives, and a variety of key state ballot issues.”

The program will feature three panelists: Eagle County Schools Superintendent Jason Glass; Eagle County Housing Director Jill Klosterman;, and Nick Colglazier, Director of the Colorado Competitive Council.

Dr. Glass will speak about ballot measures 3A and 3B, which will give the school district $8 million annually for teacher salaries and $144 million for safety and other upgrades for local schools. Klosterman will speak about affordable housing in the valley, and how to proceed after Ballot Issue 1A failed to pass by a large margin. Colglazier will talking statewide issues.

The program will be held at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Sign-in and a short reception will begin at 8 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m.

“The 2016 election made history in a variety of ways, and it will have a huge impact on the future of Eagle County,” Vail Symposium Executive Director Kris Sabel said. “We are very fortunate to have such knowledgeable speakers present on the issues most important to the people of Eagle County.”