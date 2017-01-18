Public events honor history, celebrate future of historic Camp Hale | VailDaily.com

To learn more about efforts to protect Camp Hale and other lands in the region, visit: http://continentaldivide.org

Information: The event will highlight efforts to protect historic Camp Hale. Brings skis or snowshoes if you wish. Visit

Where: Camp Hale in the afternoon, Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum in the evening.

VAIL — Camp Hale and the Pando Valley will be the site of living history demonstrations Saturday.

The 10th Mountain Division Foundation’s event, Discover our Past, Celebrate our Future, will highlight efforts to protect historic Camp Hale during a combination of public events.

Historic Camp Hale

You can explore Camp Hale in the Pando Valley via a living history demonstration early in the day, followed by a reception and film screening of Icelantic Skis Film, “The Mountain Infantry,” at the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum in Vail in the evening.

Camp Hale holds dates back to 10th Mountain Division training during World War II. Some of the soldiers who trained there returned to Colorado to launch today’s booming ski industry. The area is also being proposed for protection as a National Historical Landscape.

“The lands along Colorado’s continental divide have a story to tell about America’s history and the significance this region played for our military, our economy and our wildlife,” said Susie Kincade of the Continental Divide Coalition, one of the host organizations. “Here’s an opportunity for us to learn more about the role of Camp Hale and the nearby lands while also looking ahead as to how we can protect this sensitive region for our veterans and our future.”

Joining forces

10th Mountain Division veteran Sandy Treat and state Sen. Kerry Donovan join the Continental Divide Coalition and the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum to host the evening event. The public is invited to attend either or both of the day’s events.

“It’s important to ensure that Camp Hale’s historical value and ecological character are protected for future generations,” Donovan said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.