Radium Campground, boat ramp on Upper Colorado reopen after Gutzler wildfire | VailDaily.com

On Thursday, July 13, the Bureau of Land Management will reopen the Radium campground and boat ramp on the Upper Colorado River as fire suppression activity on the Gutzler Fire lessens, according to a release from the BLM. The fire, which was ignited by lightning on July 2 and grew to nearly 1,000 acres in the span of one week, was 20 percent contained on July 10. Fire crews set a containment line on July 7, when a combination of dying winds and much-needed wet weather helped 108 deployed firefighters get a handle on the blaze.

Until the fire is completely contained, firefighting resources will continue to be based out of the Radium campground, the release said. Firefighters are asking visitors using the boat ramp or campground to be aware of the activity and give them the space they need to do their work.