Record-setting year for Eagle County Fair & Rodeo | VailDaily.com

Bull riding: 1. Lex Oakley, 85 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Son of Sam, $3,211; 2. Dillon James Tyner, 83, $2,565; 3. Nic Lica, 81.5, $2,010; 4. Fulton Rutland, 79, $1,456; no other qualified rides.

Team roping: 1. Cole Dorenkamp/Bret Tonozzi, 6.0 seconds, $752; 2. Britt Ellerman, 6.7, $564; 3. Eric Martin/Cody Howa, 7.1, $376; 4. Travis Bounds/Jesse Sheffield, 7.3, $188. Second round: 1. Nick Pullara/Shawn Darnall, 5.0 seconds, $752; 2. Levi O’Keeffe/Jade Nelson, 5.3, $564; 2. B.J. Campbell/Lane Siggins, 5.5, $376; 4. (tie) Tanner Baldwin/J.W. Borrego and Tyler Schnaufer/Trevor Schnaufer, 5.8, $94 each; 4. Denton Taylor/Dusty Taylor, 6.2. Average: 1. Brit Ellerman/J.D. Yates, 13.1 seconds on two runs, $1,128; 2. Jay Tittel/Richard Durham, 13.6, $846; 3. B.J. Campbell/Lane Siggins, 16.2, $564; 4. Nick Pullara/Shawn Darnall, 16.3, $282.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Wyatt Casper, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Deuces Wild, and Bradley Harter, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Sweet Maria, 83.5 points, $2,391 each; 3. JW Meiers, 83, $1,534; 4. Chet Johnson, 81.5, $993; 5. (tie) Dawson Jandreau and Tyler Turco, 81, $541 each; 7. (tie) Sam Harper and Chanse Darling, 79.5, $316 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Beau Clark, 3.2 seconds, $645; 2. Justin Blain Davis, 4.8, $483; 3. Brian Snell, 5.0, $322; 4. Cutter DeHart, 5.2, $161. Second round: 1. Wyatt Johnson, 4.4 seconds, $645; 2. Chisum Docheff, 4.7, $483; 3. Cole McNamee, 5.0, $322; 4. Cutter DeHart, 5.3, $161. Average: 1. Beau Clark, 10.0 seconds on two runs, $967; 2. Chisum Docheff, 10.2, $725; 3. Cutter DeHart, 10.5, $483; 4. Logan McDonald, 12.1, $242.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Brown, 86 points on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Bright Lights, $2,256; 2. Devan Reilly, 82.5, $1,730; 3. Joel Schlegel, 82, $1,278; 4. Trenten Montero 81.5, $827; 5. Will Lowe, 81, $526; 6. (tie) Weston Garrett and Mike Fred, 80, $338 each; 8. Zach Hibler, 79.5, $226.

EAGLE — The final numbers are still being tallied, but this past month's Eagle County Fair & Rodeo outperformed projections and recorded sellout crowds.

"We sold out Saturday at 6:15 p.m. That was the first time ever. I think we had a good 150 people in line who didn't get in and I felt bad for them," said Tanya Dahlseid, fair manager.

Overall the rodeo recorded $130,478 in ticket sales and $94,500 in sponsorships. Other revenue totals — from the beer tent and trade sponsorships — are still being tallied.

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo isn't a revenue-generating proposition, but the county does try to minimize the subsidy it pays for the event. Dahlseid is confident that the event won't exceed the $147,000 subsidy the county allocated in its 2017 budget. The county figured the event would bring in $340,000 and cost $487,000 this year.

Competitors approve

Dahlseid said 275 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association members competed in this year's four nights of action. That number is down slightly and reflects rainy conditions that hit the area on Friday of fair week.

Recommended Stories For You

"We did hear that we are up for nomination for the best footing in our arena, which is pretty awesome when you consider that it rained all day Friday," Dahlseid said.

Along with the riders, Dahlseid said rodeo attendees were enthusiastic about some of the program changes. Notably, she said people enjoyed the Jake Worthington concert and dirt dance after Friday's rodeo.

Junior Livestock Sale

A record $294,700 was paid for animals during the 2017 Junior Livestock Sale.

According to Jenny Leonetti, Eagle County 4-H extension agent, there were 135 animals at the livestock sale, also a record.

"Our steer numbers doubled from last year and our sheep and goat numbers nearly doubled," she said.

The single biggest animal sale was for the Grand Champion steer raised by Kelby Kaufman. The Kaufman children have been stalwart Eagle County 4-H'ers for years and even though the family moved to Fruita, Kelby elected to participate in the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.

Vail Resorts purchased Kelby's steer for $9,700.

Leonetti said this year's auction featured a couple of changes. First, instead of employing an auctioneer, local ranchers Kip Gates and Loyd Gerard ran the show. Additionally, a camera crew followed the kids and their animals around the auction ring and the images were shown live on large monitors set up at the Eagle River Center. That meant everyone had a great view of the auction action.

"As always, the outpouring of support from the community amazed us all," said Leonetti.