Recreation district director finalists meet the public July 13 in Gypsum | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors President Elizabeth Jones has announced the three finalists in the search for a new district executive director. The candidates participate in a series of interviews which are on Thursday and Friday. The itinerary includes a Thursday community meet and greet with the candidates from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center. Members of the public are encouraged to stop by to learn more about the final candidates.

Janet Bartnik

Bartnik has been Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Liberty, Missouri since 2012. Prior to joining the city of Liberty, Bartnik was the director of parks and recreation for Raymore, Missouri, from 2001 to 2012 and was a recreation supervisor for the Center of Clayton, Missouri, from 1998 to 2001 and recreation program coordinator for El Dorado, Kansas, in 1997 and 1998. Bartnik has a Master of Science in Sport Management and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

Elizabeth Howe

Howe served as the Senior Director of Mountain Operations for Vail Mountain from 2013 to 2017. Howe's prior experience includes being the director of operations for Hotel Madeline in Telluride in 2013, event manager for the Grand Prix Snowboard Series for the United States Ski & Snowboard Association in Park City, Utah, in 2013 and 20 years' experience with TSG Ski & Golf LLC in Telluride, ultimately with the position of vice president of resort operations. Howe has a bachelor's degree in biology from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois.

Chad Young

Young has been the community programming director for the Vail Recreation District since 2002. Prior to joining that district, Young was the community relations and development director for SOS Outreach from 2000 to 2002 and was a teacher, coach and advisor at Vail Mountain School from 1997 to 2000. Young has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina, and is certified in secondary science.