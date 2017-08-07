Red Canyon west campus getting Gypsum home with its own new building | VailDaily.com

Information: The agenda includes an item giving the school district staff permission to complete the sale for a new Red Canyon High School west campus. Go to eagleschools.net.

GYPSUM — One of the school district's alternative high school campuses may soon have a permanent home.

Red Canyon High School's west campus will move from downtown Eagle to a new site across the street from the former Integra auto center in Gypsum.

It's all part of $144 million ($233 million with interest) in voter-approved projects to rebuild and remodel school facilities up and down the valley.

Red Canyon West

Red Canyon High School's west campus has been in a former Colorado Mountain College building on Broadway in Eagle for the past several years. The Red Canyon east campus is in the Freedom Park complex in Edwards.

Under the bond plan, the school district was going to add a second story to the former Integra automotive building along Highway 6 between Gypsum and Eagle, and put Red Canyon's west campus there.

That building was originally a Ford dealership, then a motorcycle dealership, and then the Integra auto repair business.

The school district bought it, and the business moved to 101 Airpark Drive.

The district had planned to put it's bus and transportation department, technology department, Eagle Valley High School's auto shop program, and Red Canyon High School's west campus there.

That turned out to be too much and too expensive, so district officials cast their eyes across the street to an undeveloped lot in Gypsum's Airpark commercial and industrial project.

Same money, two buildings

When school district Chief Operating Officer Sandy Mutchler was done crunching the numbers, they determined it would cost less to put Red Canyon West in its own building across the street instead of adding a second story.

So that's what they're doing.

All in, Mutchler calculated it will cost around $5.8 million for both buildings, roughly the same as it would have to put a second floor on the existing building.

"Red Canyon West will be in a stand alone building, basically the same design as Red Canyon High School east in Edwards," Mutchler said.

The district is expected to pay $367,500 for the lot at 395 McGregor Drive.

Eagle Valley High School's auto program is scheduled to move for the second semester of the upcoming 2017-18 school year, Mutchler said.

The district's bus and transportation department will move from its current home on Third Street in Eagle.

The school district had briefly considered buying the Carpenters Union building on Chambers Avenue, in Eagle, but rejected that idea. Besides zoning issues and conflicts with existing business, including a marijuana shop, the building and land were listed for $4.2 million at the time.

The school board is expected approve the purchase in its Wednesday meeting. The gavel drops at 6 p.m.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.