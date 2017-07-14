Register begins Monday for this year’s Eagle County Fair & Rodeo contests | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo comes to Eagle from Wednesday to Saturday, and the Eagle County Colorado State University Extension office is offering ways for all community members to participate.

• Open-class exhibits — All open-class, nonperishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between noon and 6:30 p.m. Monday. All perishable exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. The open-class exhibits will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 22.

To learn more about the various competition categories or to download open-class entry forms and the contests and open class handbook, visit http://www.eaglecountyfairand rodeo.com.

• Green Acre Award — The Green Acre Award is a special class for adults to show their all-around skills. Enter five items, one exhibit from the following categories: horticulture, food preservation, baked goods, fiber arts and bobbies and crafts. The exhibitor with the most total points will receive the special designation of the 2017 Eagle County Fair & Rodeo Green Acre Awardee. Green Acre Award exhibits must be entered at the Eagle River Center between noon and 6:30 p.m. Monday.

• Largest Zucchini Contest — Entries must be dropped off between noon and 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Eagle River Center. This is a special class that will be judged separately from the classes in the garden department. Zucchinis will be judged by weight.

• Piggy Bank Contest — Youngsters are welcome to learn the importance of saving money and setting personal goals by entering the Piggy Bank Contest. Banks must be made by youth from materials such as milk cartons, soda bottles or other items of their choice, or they may decorate an existing piggy bank with markers, crayons, picture cutouts or fabric. Contestants may use the county fair animal of their choice; it does not have to be a pig.

Banks must hold coins and bills and cannot be larger than 12 inches tall and 12 inches wide. CSU Extension will donate a Money Savvy Pig to the winner in each age group: 3 to 4, 5 to 7, 8 to 10 and 11 to 13. The contest will be held Wednesday. Registration is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and judging will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle River Center

• Pretty Baby Contest — Children 2 and younger may enter. Categories include Best Dressed for the Fair & Rodeo, Looks Most Like Mom/Pop, Best Beachwear Ensemble, Best Hairdo, Colorado Sports Team, Prettiest Smile in Eagle County and Most Patriotic. Contestants can enter all six categories but can only win once. Winners in each category will receive $25 Visa gift cards.

The contest is Saturday, July 22. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m., and the contest begins at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Eagle River Center.

For more information about any of the fair contests, contact the CSU Extension Office at 970-328-8630.