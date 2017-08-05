Remembering Britton Green | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Friends and family came together from all across the country to celebrate the life of 32-year-old Britton Green on Saturday. Green, who was born in Vail, was killed in a car accident in California on July 15.

Green's father, Mike Green, flew in from Florida for the celebration and his mother, Gerri McIntosh, traveled from Ecuador to be there.

Green maintained close ties with both of his parents; after visiting his mother in Ecuador a couple of times she said she became known as "Britton's Mom" around the village.

"I had been there three years, him two months," she said. "And he was more well known than me."

Paul Agneberg attended kindergarten with Green at Red Sandstone Elementary School and remained close with him ever since; the pair even visited McIntosh in Ecuador together. Agneberg drove from Texas to attend the celebration.

"Some of his closest friends are here — Ben Hoyle and Thomas Lujan — and other people who I haven't seen in years," Agneberg said. "Britton was the type of guy who was always excited to see you so it's good that everyone is here … Britton would have been excited to see us and now we're excited to see each other."

'SNOWBOARDING BECAME THE THING'

On Vail Mountain, Green was well known as a Vail native who grew up with the sport of snowboarding.

"He skied since he was 3, but as soon as snowboarding became the thing he had to do that," Mike Green said.

Green went on to win the underground "Log Jam" log sliding competition multiple times, was a featured rider in the snowboarding film "Almost Homeless" and was a member of the Ravinos extreme sports lifestyle club and the One Track Mind snowboarding team.

"It didn't matter the sport, he was a natural," Mike Green said. "He was recruited by soccer and baseball teams, I saw him score 30 points as a point guard in basketball and saw him score a touchdown in football. Most kids had an awkward phase as an adolescent where they're tripping over their own body, but Britton never had that phase."

OLD SOUL, BIG GRIN

While Britton Green was born in 1985, he actually received his name in 1970. McIntosh shared the story on Saturday:

"I was a really bad student," she said with a laugh. "I had an overload of courses in my junior year, and I dropped two courses at the last possible time … and one professor did not process the drop. I went below a 2.0, so I went to my counselor and said 'Listen, I'm really trying to change my life around, so if you could just look and see if I could get that course dropped, get me re-instated, I promise I'm going to do better.' So, that guy went the extra step for me, after never meeting me and he got the course dropped for me. I went on to make the dean's list, twice and graduated from Penn State. That man was named Britton … I said if I ever have a son I'm going to name him Britton."

Most at the event agreed Green will probably be best remembered by his smile.

"I've seen 1,000 pictures of him recently," Mike Green said. "And there's maybe two where he's not smiling."

In a hand-written tribute which was passed out on Saturday, Andrew Steward described Green's smile as one everyone there was sure to remember.

Green's smile "would let you know that life was exactly where it should be in that moment of time," Steward wrote.