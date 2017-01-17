VIDEO: Rescuer, skier tangled by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift share harrowing rescue with Ellen Degeneres | VailDaily.com

Mickey Wilson, a professional slackliner, who saved a friend tangled by his backpack in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Jan. 4, joined that friend to share the tale of the miraculous rescue on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

Identified only as Richard on the program, the 30-year-old from Broomfield, said he has little memory of what happened that day. “I have little figments that I think are memories, going backwards and all of a sudden my vision constricting.”

Wilson, who recounted the harrowing rescue to The Denver Post the day after it happened, shared the story again with Degeneres and her studio audience.

