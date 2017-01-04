Returning from injury, Lindsey Vonn back on snow at Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Lindsey Vonn is back on snow, she said on social media on Wednesday.

The photo shows Vonn in skis at Vail.

“I got the green light to start skiing!! I’m not sure my plan yet but I’m going to take it day by day and see how I feel,” Vonn wrote.

She said she has no definitive plans for when she will return to racing.

The Vail resident suffered an arm fracture Nov. 10 while training at Copper Mountain.

She had surgery in Vail following the accident.

Vonn has 76 World Cup wins. Her last World Cup race was Feb. 28. She crashed in a super-G in February in Andorra, fracturing her knee. She raced a combined the next day, but then announced that her season was over.