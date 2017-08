Ride-sharing service Lyft expands into Vail, other mountain resort areas | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Ride-sharing service Lyft announced it has expanded to the Rocky Mountains, including:

• Eagle County

• Summit County

• Pitkin County

• Routt County

• Grand County (Winter Park)

• San Miguel County (Telluride)

As part of an opening promotion, new and existing Lyft passengers will be able to use the code MTNLAUNCH to receive $5 off a ride in the new regions.

Colorado gets 13 million ski tourists a year and the mountains are a fast-growing summer destination. The Lyft app has been opened 150,000 times in the mountains since the beginning of the year. For more information, go to http://www.lyft.com.

UberSKI launched its service in Colorado resort communities, including Vail, last winter.