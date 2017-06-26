Road closures, diversions in Avon for Haute Route Rockies cycling stage race | VailDaily.com

AVON — On Tuesday, June 27, the Mavic Haute Route Rockies cycling stage race Individual Time Trial will begin, with athletes leaving the Harry A. Nottingham Park starting area in timed intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic impacts are as follows:

• Lake Street will be closed from Mikaela Way to Benchmark Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cyclists will leave Nottingham Park, heading north on Lake Street and turning right onto West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

• Beginning at 9 a.m., Avon Road roundabout 3 will be closed. All southbound traffic will be diverted west onto West Beaver Creek Boulevard, and eastbound traffic will be diverted south to Avon Road roundabout 4. Avon Road roundabout 4 will be closed northbound.

• Cyclists will travel east on East Beaver Creek Boulevard to Traer Creek. Post Road roundabout 4 will be closed to through traffic. Northbound traffic will be diverted east onto Yoder Avenue and Fawcett Road. Southbound traffic will be diverted west onto East Beaver Creek Boulevard.

• Riders will travel northbound on Post Road to Swift Gulch Road before turning right on Nottingham Road. Traffic-control personnel will help direct cars on Nottingham Road.

There will be no road closures on Swift Gulch Road, Nottingham Road or Buck Creek Road. A route map can be found at http://www.strava.com/routes/7198785. Learn more about the cycling event at http://www.hauteroute.org/events/overview/mavic-rockies-2017.