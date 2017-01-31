Road fatalities in Colorado increase 11 percent in 2016 | VailDaily.com

DENVER (AP) — More than 600 people died on Colorado roadways in 2016, the highest total in a decade.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2jyCIim ) that according to statistics gathered by state transportation officials, 605 traffic fatalities occurred in 2016, an 11 percent increase from 2015. In 2015, 547 people died on Colorado roadways.

Of those deaths, 380 were drivers were passengers or drivers in cars, 125 were motorcyclists, 85 were pedestrians and 16 were bicyclists.

Transportation officials say it’s unclear what caused the uptick in fatalities. The numbers can be blamed on distracted and impaired driving, low seat belt use in the state and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

