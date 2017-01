Road updates: Accident cleared on Vail Pass | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Snowy conditions are contributing to accidents around the county on Friday. Check back here for updates on I-70 and other road conditions.

WB I70 198 crash is clear but traffic remains heavy through Vail Pass. Please have some patience. pic.twitter.com/SLhHcjlGdn — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 20, 2017

Lots of slide offs on I70 between MP 195 and 203. Please be careful, traffic is heavy. pic.twitter.com/IM4h7qAg8l — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 20, 2017