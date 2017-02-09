Roaring Fork Schools on lockout after Carbondale police told of threat | VailDaily.com

All schools in the Roaring Fork School District are on lockout today after Carbondale police fielded an anonymous threat of violence against an unspecified school.

The lockout affects all district elementary, middle and high schools in Carbondale, Basalt and Glenwood Springs, said Kelsy Been, public information officer for the district.

“We received word from the police of an anonymous threat that was made in an online forum,” she said. “All schools were placed on lockout while the police can look into the threat.”

Been said police may have been able to identify a suspect through the online account from which the threat was made.

The lockout occurred just as students and teachers were arriving for school, causing confusion as parents who were dropping off younger students were turned away. Been did not say if school bus routes were reversed.

“We wanted to be cautious and err on the side of safety for our students and staff,” she said.