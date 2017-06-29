School district wins state’s three top communications awards | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Eagle County Schools' communications department recently swept three top statewide honors.

The Colorado School Public Relations Association honored Chief Communications Officer Tammy Schiff's department with Medallion, Golden Achievement and Publications and Electronic Media awards.

"We are so proud to have won these outstanding awards for our work in public relations and communications this year," said superintendent Jason Glass. "Our communications efforts are led by Tammy Schiff, and it's an honor to be recognized in such a big way for our team's hard work and effectiveness."

The Medallion Award is the top award honoring superior school public relations/communications programs, projects and campaigns. The school district received this award for its Mill Levy Override and Bond Communications plan, which helped create grassroots support for two ballot measures that voters approved in the November 2016 election.

The Golden Achievement award is given for exemplary public relations activities, programs and projects. The district received this award for its CareerX and Pathway Guide. The CareerX program was developed to support students and families by securing job shadow, internship and employment opportunities with community partners and businesses and enabling students to apply for these opportunities directly through the district's website. The Pathway Guide is an interactive booklet developed to describe the career and college pathways and support systems available to families and students. This bilingual booklet and interactive PDF is distributed to every student in grades six through 12.

The Publications and Electronic Media award is given for outstanding work in all types and forms of marketing, including print, electronic, video, audio, websites and social media. The district won this award for the Eagle County Schools website, which was revamped in 2016.

"These awards are juried by school PR professionals in other states on behalf of CoSPRA, so it means a lot to be the recipients of such highly esteemed public relations awards among other well-deserved school districts across Colorado," Schiff said.