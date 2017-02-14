Search and Rescue confirms 1 man dead, one man rescued in avalanche near Sheriff’s Reservoir in Flat Tops | VailDaily.com

Routt County Search and Rescue confirms that one man has died and one man has been rescued from an avalanche near Sheriff’s Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.

The names of the men have not been released.

Agencies responding include Search and Rescue, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and Classic Air Medical.

The first call to emergency responders came in just after noon today, indicating that two men were caught in an avalanche five to seven minutes south of Sheriff’s Reservoir.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center lists the avalanche danger in the Flat Tops area as “moderate” with heightened avalanche conditions on certain terrain. Those venturing into the backcountry are advised to evaluate terrain and conditions carefully.