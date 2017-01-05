Search launched for two backcountry skiers | VailDaily.com

LEADVILLE – The search is on for a pair of backcountry skiers who have not been heard from since yesterday.

The two are not yet being called “missing,” said Betty Benson, public information officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A Lake County Search & Rescue crew is looking for the two skiers in the Turquoise Lakes area.

“It is possible they have found shelter and are safe,” Benson said.

Search crews are asking people to stay out of the area so they can search without following multiple sets of tracks that won’t lead them to the skiers, Benson said.

The skiers have not been identified, but are said to have extensive backcountry experience.

