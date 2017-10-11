 See smoke north of Vail? It’s likely the US Forest Service burning slash piles | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily staff report

The U.S. Forest Service is burning slash piles north of Vail off Forest Service Road 700 in the Muddy Pass area, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Smoke from the small burns may be noticeable to people in the area but should not cause alarm.

