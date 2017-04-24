Senior calendar | VailDaily.com

Upcoming events for seniors:

• Tuesday: Join the Joint Relief water class at the Avon Rec Center each Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost: $2 per class. Come enjoy some great exercise without the impact!

• Wednesday: Eagle County Paramedics will be checking blood pressures and glucose levels, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center in Minturn, 11 a.m.

• Wednesday: New! Medicare counseling will be held every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center in Eagle. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• Friday: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch at Golden Eagle Senior Center, 10:30 a.m. Good conversation on titles, authors, genres as well as coffee, tea and goodies will be provided.

• Friday: "Mountain Harmonies" quartet to sing acapella style, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11 a.m.

• Eagle Valley Senior Life: Partners in Elder Caregiving is seeking a part-time program director. Seeking a professional who is passionate about improving the quality of life of older adults with cognitive, physical and social limitations and their caregivers in Eagle County. Health care-related background preferred, but not required. Interested candidates can send a cover letter and resume to wmiller@evslife.org.

• To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, go to: http://www.eaglecounty.us/PublicHealth/Healthy_Aging/Overview/.

Locations

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VSSA building): 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.