Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Oct. 17-23

UPCOMING ACTIVITIES

• Tuesday, Oct. 17: Blood pressure and glucose testing, 11:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No sign up necessary; first come, first served. For questions, call 970-328-8896

• Wednesday, Oct. 18: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. No signup necessary; all are welcome. Never played? We'd love to teach you.

• Friday, Oct. 20: Bingo game, 4 to 6 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Snacks and drinks provided; 25 cents per game, pays out after every game. For questions, call 970-328-8896

• Friday, Oct. 20: 20-minute chair massages, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (located in the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy); $5 cost to the participant; call 970-328-2812 to make a reservation.

• Tuesday, Oct 24: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call Pat Nolan at 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24: Podiatrist Dr. Maurer will see patients in need of medical foot care; appointments start at 2 p.m. at Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up, and bring your Medicare card with you.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

Are you interested in joining a group to play Euchre or Pinochle once a week? We are looking for members. Call Helen at 970-333-1143 if you are interested.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831