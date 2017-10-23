Senior calendar: Upcoming events for senior citizens, Oct. 24-30

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Tuesday, Oct. 24: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call Pat Nolan at 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24: Podiatrist Dr. Maurer will see patients in need of medical foot care; appointments start at 2 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up, and bring your Medicare card with you.

• Friday, Oct. 27: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Good conversation, coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Tuesday, Oct. 31: Halloween party and lunch, noon, Golden Eagle Senior Center. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes going to the top three winners. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

Are you interested in joining a group to play euchre or pinochle once a week? We are looking for members; call Helen at 970-333-1143 if you are interested.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty. us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831