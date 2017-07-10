Senior calendar: Upcoming events for seniors, July 11-17 | VailDaily.com

• Today: Massages at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 1 to 4 p.m. Must call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a 20-minute appointment; $10 for 20 minutes.

• Today: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group will be meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call Peggy Nicholls at 970-331-9555 for more information.

• Wednesday: There will be no 9 a.m. full-body exercise class at the Golden Eagle Senior Center today.

• Wednesday: Greeting card-making workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Supplies provided; $5 voluntary donation. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up.

• Thursday: Breakfast by the River at Little Beach Park in Minturn, 9 a.m. potluck; all are welcome to join in this summer tradition.

• Saturday: Greeting card-making workshop at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 2 to 4 p.m. Supplies provided; $5 voluntary donation. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up.

• Monday, July 17: Lunch and local history presentation by Kathy Heicher, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Avon Public Library. Call Carrie Mae Wack at 970-949-6797 by Friday, July 14, to make a reservation.

• Monday, July 24: Lunch and horticulture event at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 970-476-0103, ext. 3, for more information and registration.

• Tuesdays: Joint Relief water class at the Avon Rec Center from 10 to 11 a.m.; $2.

• Wednesdays: Hiking/Nordic walking groups continue at the Maloit Park Senior Wellness center (located in the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy), 10 a.m. All are welcome; wear comfortable walking shoes. Walking poles are available at the site when you arrive. Call 970-328-2812 for more details.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• Wednesdays and Thursdays: Senior yoga classes at Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle, 9:45 to 10:30 p.m., $5 drop-in rate, no signup necessary. Call 970-328-9642 for more information.

• Volunteers needed: In search of volunteers to lead some intergenerational activities with the Minturn seniors (call Pat Nolan at 970-328-8831) or become an Activity Buddy for the Eagle Valley Senior Life program (call Wendy Miller at 970-977-0188).

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831