Senior calendar: Upcoming events for seniors, June 27-July 3 | VailDaily.com

upcoming events for seniors

• Tuesday: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory Loss Support Group will be meeting at 9 a.m. today at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Call Pat Nolan, Eagle County healthy aging program coordinator, at 970-904-8667 for more information.

• Tuesday: "Ask A Lawyer" today at the Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center in Minturn from 11 a.m. to noon. Must call 970-328-2812 for an appointment.

• Tuesday: Dr. Brian Maurer will not be coming to the Golden Eagle today for medical foot care. This has been rescheduled for July 18. Call 970-328-8896 for more information or to sign up.

• Wednesday: Eagle County Paramedics will be checking blood pressures and glucose levels at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center in Minturn; call 970-328-2812.

• Thursday: Caregiver Education Series: Legal and Tax Considerations for Caregivers, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gypsum Library, free. Ann Hutchison, attorney, and Robert Mann, certified public accountant, will present. Call Wendy Miller with Eagle Valley Senior Life at 970-977-0188 for more information.

• Wednesday, July 5: Poker game at the Golden Eagle, 1 p.m. All levels welcome and encouraged to join. Never played? We will teach you.

• Friday July 7: Medicinal Foods series: Diabetes presentation 11 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center; call 970-328-8831 for more information.

• Friday, July 7: Book Lover's Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m. Captivating conversation on book genres and authors; coffee, tea and goodies provided. No sign up necessary.

• Friday, July 7: Haircuts at the Golden Eagle, 1 p.m. Must call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• Monday, July 10: Shopping trip to Wal-Mart in Avon. Bus will leave the Golden Eagle at 10 a.m. and return a bit after noon. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up.

• Tuesdays: Joint Relief water class at the Avon Recreation Center each Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost is $2 per class. Reduce arthritic pain while improving range of motion and strength.

• Wednesdays: Hiking/Nordic walking groups continue at the Maloit Park Senior Wellness center, 10 a.m. each Wednesday. Call 970-328-8831 for information.

• Wednesdays: Medicare counseling is held every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• Wednesdays and Thursdays: Senior yoga classes at Yoga off Broadway in Eagle, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., $5 drop-in rate, no sign up necessary. Call 970-328-9642 for more information.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896.

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831.