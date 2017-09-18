Senior calendar: Upcoming events for seniors, Sept. 19-25

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center; no sign-up necessary.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Poker game, 1 p.m., Golden Eagle; no sign-up necessary.

Friday, Sept. 22: Book Lovers' Coffee Klatch, 10:30 a.m., Golden Eagle; coffee, tea and goodies provided.

Save the date: Senior Law Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, Summit County Community and Senior Center. This is a free event featuring lunch and legal workshops, information and resources about wills and powers of attorneys, Medicaid, estate planning, advanced directives and aging in place. Also available 15-minute "ask a lawyer" sessions.

Save the date: "The Alzheimer's Epidemic: Research, Progress and Hope," 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Vilar Performing Arts Center, featuring Dr. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for Alzheimer's Association. Free, but must reserve a ticket by calling 970-845-8497 or by visiting vilarpac.org. For more information, call Eagle Valley Senior Life at 970-977-0188.

Wednesdays: Medicare counseling, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

To learn more about ongoing activities for seniors, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthy_aging/overview.

Locations

• Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway St., Eagle, 970-328-8896

• Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy building), 1951 U.S. Highway 24, Minturn, 970-328-8831