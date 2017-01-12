Silverton-area skier rescued after being buried by avalanche on US 550 | VailDaily.com

VAIL— Denver 7 reported that a backcountry skier was saved after he was swept onto US 550 and buried in an avalanche near Silverton.

The incident happened Monday along Coal Bank Pass south of Silverton.

The skier was swept off a cliff, onto the road and buried under at least 4 feet of snow.

The skier’s partner used his beacon to locate his friend under the snow. An avalanche expert from Silverton happened to come on scene and helped dig out the skier.

The skier was reportedly uninjured. He was using an Avalung device, Denver 7 reported.