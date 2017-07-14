Six-week Active Parenting of Teens course begins July 19, is offered in Spanish | VailDaily.com

This summer, for the first time, the Eagle River Youth Coalition is hosting its interactive Active Parenting of Teens class in Spanish.

"We are expanding our programming and heard from parents that the summer is a good time to take a class and continue to work on their parenting efforts," said Carol Johnson, community-programming manager for the Eagle River Youth Coalition. "The teachers are certified and really cultivate a lively conversation for Active Parenting participants."

Active Parenting of Teens is an evidenced-based program that gives parents the skills to be better parents to teens and tweens. Program topics include teens and technology, the latest in teen drug-use prevention, teen bullying, stepfamily considerations, how brain development affects teen behavior and decision-making, improved discipline and communication and updated teen-sexuality issues

"Our hope is these classes will make family life easier, that we will give parents the tools to communicate better with their teens," said Johnson, a mother of three teens.

Certified instructors Ana Mendoza and Maria Elizalde provide insight, tips, techniques and homework to participants.

The cost for the six-session course in Spanish is $50 per person, or $75 per couple. Eagle River Youth Coalition provides scholarships, dinner and childcare. Classes begin July 19 and run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle River Village Clubhouse in Edwards for six consecutive weeks through Aug. 22. For more information or to RSVP, contact Johnson at cjohnson@eagleyouth.org or 970-926-9250.