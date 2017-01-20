Ski Granby Ranch chairlift fall that killed Texas mom likely caused by modification work, resort says | VailDaily.com

The fatal fall of a Texas mother from a high-speed chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch last month was likely caused by modifications an independent contractor made to the ride before the start of the ski season, the resort said Friday.

The ski area says a preliminary investigation into the Dec. 29 incident shows that work on the lift’s electrical drive control system “likely caused” the conditions that led Kelly Huber, 40, and her two daughters to fall from their chair. Huber was killed. Her daughters were injured.

“In the interest of safety, Granby Ranch has retained the original manufacturer of the lift to return the Quickdraw Express Lift to safe operating condition under electrical power,” the resort said in a statement Friday. “The electric drive will be installed and tested under exacting conditions and will not be operational until inspected, licensed and authorized to operate by the (Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board).”

Read more at denverpost.com.