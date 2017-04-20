Ski & Snowboard Club Vail U16 athlete earns Fast Skier Award | VailDaily.com

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Kaitlyn Harsh and Matthiew Cote, of Northwood School in New York, were awarded with the Berlack/Astle Memorial Fast Skier Awards for U16 racers.

The award, in its ninth installment, is based on race results, academic excellence, coach's recommendations and community involvement.

"This award gives us a chance to recognize excellence in the U16 community, and also continue to remember Ronnie and Bryce, two gifted athletes whose character on and off the hill was an inspiration to others," said Brad Williams, president and CEO of World Cup Supply.

Harsh, of Avon, has raced for 11 years and was ranked first in the giant slalom overall standings, winning the GS at Copper Mountain, and she was 10th in the Seven Nations Cup slalom in Austria.

Kirk Dwyer, executive director at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, said Harsh is propelled by "heart and talent."

She proved that as she recovered from a knee injury to start the 2015-16 season, which cut her season short.

Off the course, Harsh helped raise funds to purchase computers for underprivileged families and is maintaining a 4.0 average in school.

Cote, of Plattsburgh, New York, has been racing since he was 3 years old. He won the New York State championships in alpine combined, tied for first in giant slalop at the same event and came in fourth in GS at U16 Nationals.

Both athletes will receive $1,000 cash, a helmet, goggles and back protector from POC and a jacket, backpack and T-shirt from World Cup Supply.